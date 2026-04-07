Supreme Court to revisit Sabarimala ruling as governments seek restoration India Apr 07, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to revisit its big 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Both the Kerala government and the central government now want the old age restriction (banning women ages 10 to 50) restored, arguing it's a long-standing tradition tied to Lord Ayyappa's celibate status.

The review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.