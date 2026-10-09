Supreme Court to weigh Delhi transport plea before CEC protest
The Supreme Court is looking into a petition against Delhi's planned transport shutdown right before a big protest on October 10, where people are calling for the chief election commissioner to step down.
Senior lawyers argued these restrictions could block peaceful assembly, and since the Delhi High Court adjourned its hearing until Monday, October 12, 2026, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
NCR transport curbs may affect commuters
If these transport curbs go ahead (think train cancelations and metro station closures), 18 million people across the National Capital Region (NCR) might struggle with their daily commutes.
Lawyers voiced worries about how much this could disrupt regular routines, while government officials say it's all about keeping things secure during the protest.