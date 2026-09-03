Supreme Court trims BCI chairman powers and orders elections
India
Big changes for the Bar Council of India (BCI): The Supreme Court just told them to hold new elections within five weeks and cut the current chairman's powers down to basic administrative tasks.
This happened after a petition pointed out that his term was extended way past the two-year limit set by BCI rules.
BCI barred from major policy moves
The court wants things done fairly and quickly: no big policy moves allowed until the new team is elected.
Plus, Chief Justices of all High Courts now have to nominate two women each to their State Bar Councils, making sure there's more representation.
The Supreme Court will check in on progress in mid-September, so expect updates soon.