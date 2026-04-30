Supreme Court upholds 15-year-old's decision to end 28-week pregnancy
India
The Supreme Court has stuck to its earlier decision allowing a 15-year-old girl to end her 28-week pregnancy, even after AIIMS tried to challenge it.
The court made it clear that being far along in pregnancy shouldn't block someone from making choices about their own body, and stressed the importance of bodily autonomy for women and girls.
Girl's mother files contempt petition
AIIMS had raised concerns about medical ethics and risks, but the court said the girl's rights come first.
Meanwhile, the girl's mother has filed a contempt petition against the union health secretary for not following the order yet, and the central government is making one last legal attempt to overturn the decision.
This case is moving fast because of its urgent health implications.