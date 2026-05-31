Supreme Court upholds Election Commission of India special voter updates
India
The Supreme Court has confirmed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) can carry out special updates to voter lists, like it did before the 2025 Bihar elections.
The court made it clear that ECI acted within its rights and highlighted safeguards (like publishing names removed from the rolls and accepting Aadhaar as ID) to keep things fair.
Supreme Court flags D-voter backlog
The court pointed out how unresolved citizenship doubts during past revisions (like Assam in 1997) left several hundred thousand marked as D-voters for years, stressing that no one should lose their voting rights unfairly.
After the ruling, the ECI finished updates in 11 states and UTs and set schedules for 19 more, aiming to keep voter lists accurate across India.