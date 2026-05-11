Supreme Court upholds wives-only divorce rule under Hindu Marriage Act India May 11, 2026

The Supreme Court just dismissed a challenge to a key part of the Hindu Marriage Act, which lets only wives file for divorce if there has been no resumption of cohabitation for one year or more after a maintenance decree has been passed against the husband, is here to stay.

A petition tried to challenge this rule as unfair, but the judges, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, said the Constitution actually allows special laws to support women.