Supreme Court upholds wives-only divorce rule under Hindu Marriage Act
The Supreme Court just dismissed a challenge to a key part of the Hindu Marriage Act, which lets only wives file for divorce if there has been no resumption of cohabitation for one year or more after a maintenance decree has been passed against the husband, is here to stay.
A petition tried to challenge this rule as unfair, but the judges, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, said the Constitution actually allows special laws to support women.
Supreme Court bench defends Section 13(2)
The judges explained that Section 13(2) exists because women often face extra challenges in marriage. It gives them more ways to protect themselves if things go wrong at home.
The bench also pointed out that this case seemed more like a personal dispute than a big constitutional problem.
In short, laws like this are meant to help women where they need it most.