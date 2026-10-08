Supreme Court urges capping trade margins across ₹3L/cr pharma market

The Supreme Court is urging a cap on trade margins on how much pharmacies and companies can mark up prices on all medicines, hoping to stop huge price jumps, especially for life-saving drugs like those for cancer.

Right now, ceiling prices are fixed on 3,482 medicines, while they represent roughly about 18% of the ₹3 lakh crore domestic pharma retail market, and the rest can see prices skyrocket because there's no limit on markups.