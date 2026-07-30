Supreme Court views ₹8L EWS cap reasonable in NEET 2021
India
The Supreme Court has orally observed the ₹8 lakh annual income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations appears reasonable, after a previous prima facie observation that called it "arbitrary."
This is part of years of debate tied to NEET 2021 admissions, where a 10% EWS quota was applied.
Supreme Court seeks EWS issues list
After concerns were raised in 2021, the Pandey Commission suggested keeping the income cap but excluding families with more than 5 acres of farmland, no matter their earnings.
The government agreed to these tweaks.
The court now wants a full list of legal issues on EWS policy and has asked for more input before moving forward, so this story isn't quite over yet.