Supreme Court vows to protect teachers over CBSE 3-language rule
India
The Supreme Court has promised to support teachers if they face trouble for not following CBSE's three-language rule for Class nine.
Chief Justice Surya Kant reassured, "Come to us, we will stay those dismissions," after a plea raised concerns about sudden changes and missing textbooks.
The court asked CBSE to respond to a petition challenging the policy.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi questions 'indigenous language'
Justice Joymalya Bagchi raised an important question: what exactly is an "indigenous language?"
He wondered if English could fit the bill, pointing out how Persian was once used in Indian courts.
The court wants clarity from CBSE so the policy carries forward the constitutional goal of learning Hindi and other Indian languages.