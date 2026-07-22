Supreme Court warns Gurugram officials over ignored demolition orders
India
The Supreme Court isn't happy with Gurugram's civic authorities for dragging their feet on tearing down unauthorized buildings.
The judges made it clear: if these demolition orders keep getting ignored, top city officials, including the municipal commissioner and GMDA CEO, could be held personally responsible.
Gurugram faces 93% fire safety violations
The court also called out the lack of action against officials who let these violations happen in the first place.
With a staggering 93% of Gurugram's establishments reportedly breaking fire safety rules, the justices called this a "serious concern."
Officials now have until August 4 to submit reports on what steps they've taken, or risk facing contempt proceedings.