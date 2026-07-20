Supreme Court warns over Gulshan Pahuja's personal remarks about judges
The Supreme Court has put out a strong reminder: making unfounded claims of corruption against judges can seriously harm their reputation, especially with how fast things spread online.
This came up during a hearing for activist Gulshan Pahuja, who wanted more time to surrender after being sentenced to six months in jail for contempt.
Pahuja was convicted of posting personal remarks about judges on his YouTube channel.
Pahuja plea dismissed can seek exemption
The judges pointed out that spreading baseless accusations not only damages trust in the judiciary but also exposes judges to unnecessary public scrutiny.
While Pahuja's plea was dismissed because he surrendered late, he has been given a chance to apply for an exemption in his pending appeal.
The message is clear: respect for judicial dignity matters, both online and offline.