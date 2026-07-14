Supreme Court weighs 24 hours emergency access, Maheravish Rein argues
India
Big news: The Supreme Court is considering a petition to let people access courts any time, especially in emergencies involving life or freedom.
Advocate Maheravish Rein says waiting for regular hours can leave people stuck, even in situations like illegal detention.
He argued, "The Constitution cannot fall silent at night," pushing for help when it matters most.
Supreme Court seeks high courts' views
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta thinks a standard operating procedure (SOP) could be set up through administrative steps instead of strict court orders.
Still, the chief justice and his team worry that longer hours might get misused for less urgent issues.
To figure this out, the court has asked high courts to share their thoughts.