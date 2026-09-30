Supreme Court weighs limited Diwali firecrackers in Delhi under safeguards
The Supreme Court is considering allowing some firecrackers in Delhi this Diwali, but with strict rules.
The judges made it clear: celebrations are fine, but air quality and the health of children and older adults come first.
Only certain types, like joint firecrackers or 'larri', are under consideration, subject to certain safeguards.
CPCB to report on barium firecrackers
The Central Pollution Control Board will soon report on barium-based firecrackers, which could change things further.
This decision is part of a long-running effort (since 2015) to balance festive traditions with serious concerns about pollution in Delhi.
Previously, only "green" firecrackers were allowed during a specified period around Diwali, so this move tweaks the rules while still keeping public health in mind.