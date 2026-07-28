Supreme Court weighs SIT probe into NEET paper leak violence
India
The Supreme Court is considering setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into the violence that broke out during recent student protests over the NEET exam paper leak.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench made it clear that accountability matters: whether it's students or police who crossed the line.
Delhi protest: police excessive force alleged
The court took note of allegations that police used excessive force against protesters, while officials argued that some troublemakers had joined in and escalated things.
The July 20 protest in Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, saw clashes, tear gas, and calls for the education minister's resignation.
Now, all eyes are on what the SIT might uncover about what really happened.