Supreme Court will monitor NEET leaks, urges NTA reforms
India
The Supreme Court is stepping up to keep the NEET exam process secure, saying it will directly monitor how the center handles paper leaks.
Justice PS Narasimha made it clear that lasting changes are needed at the National Testing Agency (NTA), not just quick fixes.
The government has asked for a little more time to lay out its full plan.
Center to share NEET reform roadmap
The center now has to share its reform roadmap by July 27, which could include a new governing board, input from IIT experts, and possibly moving NEET online with stronger cybersecurity.
The court also shot down ideas like using military help for exam safety, calling them unsustainable, so the focus is now on real, long-term solutions for students.