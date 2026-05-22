Supreme Court withdraws remarks against professors, calls NCERT chapter unbalanced
The Supreme Court has updated its stance on the NCERT Class eight textbook drama.
The chapter in question was criticized for giving a one-sided view of the judiciary.
Now, the court has taken back its harsh remarks against Professors Michel Danino, Suparna Dwivedi, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, but still called the content "completely inappropriate and unbalanced."
Ban lifted, panel to review textbooks
The ban on these professors doing academic work is gone, so schools and institutions can decide if they want to work with them again.
NCERT admitted including the chapter was a mistake and has removed it from circulation.
Plus, a new expert panel, including former Justice Indu Malhotra, is set to review legal studies for Class eight and up, aiming to make future textbooks more balanced.