Supriya Sule urges rescue for Thane men trafficked to Myanmar
India
Two men from Thane, Muntazim Kazi and Labib Khan, were reportedly tricked with fake job offers in Thailand and then trafficked to Myanmar.
MP Supriya Sule has urged the Indian government to step in and bring them home safely. She has also asked that their families get regular updates about the rescue efforts.
Indian embassy in Myanmar coordinating rescue
The Indian embassy in Myanmar says it is working with local authorities to help free Kazi and Khan.
They have also pointed out that more than 2,525 Indians had been rescued or released and repatriated from scam centers in Myawaddy since July 2022, reminding everyone to double-check overseas job offers with Indian missions before accepting anything.
Emergency helplines are open for anyone needing help or updates.