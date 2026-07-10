Suraj Maruti Waghmare arrested in Mumbai for allegedly killing minor
India
A 21-year-old man, Suraj Maruti Waghmare, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly killing a minor after problems in their love affair.
Police found the girl's body in a hilly area of Kandivali on Friday morning, which quickly set off a detailed investigation.
Multiagency teams used CCTV and forensics
Teams from multiple departments worked together, talking to locals, checking missing person reports, going through CCTV footage, and using forensic evidence to identify the victim.
Thanks to their fast action, Waghmare was caught within hours.