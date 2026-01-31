Surajkund Mela 2026 begins today: Everything to know

Surajkund International Crafts Mela is back in Faridabad from January 31 to February 15, open daily from 10:30am to 8:30pm. This year's theme is "Local to Global," with a spotlight on Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya, plus Egypt as the partner country.

Getting there and ticket prices Entry costs ₹120 on weekdays and ₹180 on weekends, with student and senior citizen discounts if you show your ID.

Grab tickets online via the DMRC Delhi Metro Sarthi App or at select metro stations.

Getting there is easy—take a bus from ISBT, Gurgaon or Faridabad, or hop on a Badarpur Border metro shuttle.

What to see at the fair Expect over 1,000 stalls packed with handwoven textiles, pottery, tribal jewelry, Madhubani paintings—even silk sarees.

Catch daily folk dances like Bhangra and Ghoomar or try hands-on workshops for pottery and weaving.

Don't miss Egypt's pavilion—it is inspired by the Pyramids and Cairo markets.