Surajpur clash over coal project injures more than 6 police
A protest over a coal mining project in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, turned violent when villagers clashed with police, leaving more than six police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, injured.
The trouble started during a police operation to arrest suspects; locals believed the police were backing land surveys for the mine, but officials denied this.
Villagers demand no land without consent
Tensions spiked after the village sarpanch's son was taken away by police, who were accused of being accompanied by a survey team.
Sarpanch Babulal Poya said their tribal-majority community hadn't agreed to any land deals and felt pressured by the government.
Villagers have accused police of using excessive force and are calling for fair treatment and assurance that no land will be taken without their consent.