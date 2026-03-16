Surat: Class 9 student stabbed over fight during school function
A 16-year-old Class nine student was stabbed outside Galaxy Army International School in Surat on Monday by four teens, including two students from Galaxy Army International School.
The attack happened while he was at school for his younger sister's performance and reportedly started because of a fight during the school's annual function just two days earlier.
Police file attempted murder case, search on for suspects
The attackers (two from Galaxy Army and two from Gaurav School) first punched and kicked the victim before one pulled out a knife.
His mother stepped in to break up the fight, and he was rushed to the hospital where he stabilized after emergency care.
Police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for the suspects, while the incident has raised concern among the victim's family and local residents.