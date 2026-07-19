Surat couple Durga and Ravi arrested for abandoning their son
India
A couple in Surat, Durga and Ravi, have been arrested after police discovered they abandoned their five-year-old son, then tried to cover it up by filing a fake missing person report.
The boy, Durga's child from her first marriage, was found safe at a children's home in Katargam.
Police got suspicious when their story didn't add up and CCTV footage showed no sign of the child going missing as claimed.
Couple admit leaving son at Chowpatty
After some tough questioning, the couple admitted they left the boy at Jagdish Nagar Chowpatty because they felt he was a burden after getting married.
Now, both are facing charges of abandonment and lying to authorities.
They're currently in custody while legal action moves forward.