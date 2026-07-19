Surat couple Durga and Ravi arrested for abandoning their son

A couple in Surat, Durga and Ravi, have been arrested after police discovered they abandoned their five-year-old son, then tried to cover it up by filing a fake missing person report.

The boy, Durga's child from her first marriage, was found safe at a children's home in Katargam.

Police got suspicious when their story didn't add up and CCTV footage showed no sign of the child going missing as claimed.