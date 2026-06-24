Surat couple seeks euthanasia citing harassment by officials and politicians India Jun 24, 2026

A Surat couple (ages 73 and 68) has asked for permission to end their lives, claiming they've faced overwhelming harassment from local officials and politicians.

Their troubles started with a property dispute: after the shops they bought years ago were sealed by the Surat Municipal Corporation without clear explanation, things only got worse.

Despite following safety rules and paying fees, they say they've been left with no way out.