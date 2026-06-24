Surat couple seeks euthanasia citing harassment by officials and politicians
India
A Surat couple (ages 73 and 68) has asked for permission to end their lives, claiming they've faced overwhelming harassment from local officials and politicians.
Their troubles started with a property dispute: after the shops they bought years ago were sealed by the Surat Municipal Corporation without clear explanation, things only got worse.
Despite following safety rules and paying fees, they say they've been left with no way out.
Gehlots request euthanasia after 2016 accident
The Gehlots have lived alone since losing nine family members in a tragic accident back in 2016.
Feeling ignored by authorities and pushed to the brink, they've made a rare request for euthanasia under India's strict laws.