Surat couple seeks permission to die after 9 family deaths
A senior couple from Surat, Gujarat, Shyambhai, 73, and Madhuben, 68, has asked the district collector for permission to end their lives.
They say they've been relentlessly harassed by local officials and are still grieving the loss of nine family members in a 2016 road accident.
After everything, they're exhausted and just want either justice or relief.
Eleven shops resealed, owners allege pressure
The couple bought 11 shops back in 2006, started paying taxes when their area joined the city limits, but things went downhill in 2021 when officials suddenly sealed their shops without warning.
Even after a fire department report led to their reopening in January 2026, the shops were resealed this May (no explanation given).
Shyambhai says he was pressured to meet a local politician about handing over their property.
Now, after nearly five years of fighting with no answers, they say they simply can't take it anymore.