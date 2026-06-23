Surat couple seeks permission to die after 9 family deaths

Eleven shops resealed, owners allege pressure

The couple bought 11 shops back in 2006, started paying taxes when their area joined the city limits, but things went downhill in 2021 when officials suddenly sealed their shops without warning.

Even after a fire department report led to their reopening in January 2026, the shops were resealed this May (no explanation given).

Shyambhai says he was pressured to meet a local politician about handing over their property.

Now, after nearly five years of fighting with no answers, they say they simply can't take it anymore.