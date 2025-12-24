Next Article
Surat developer arrested for bursting firecrackers on busy road
A birthday celebration in Surat took an unexpected turn when Deepak Ijardar, a 58-year-old real estate developer, was arrested for stopping traffic to burst firecrackers for his son's birthday.
The whole scene happened near Langar Circle and quickly made the rounds online, showing cars held up while the fireworks went off.
Ijardar was taken into custody but released on bail soon after.
Police act fast after viral video
The firecracker display wasn't just inconvenient for commuters—it also broke a city order against such disruptions.
Surat Police booked Ijardar under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for ignoring official instructions.
After the video spread online, police registered the case, demonstrating their commitment to public order.