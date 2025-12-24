Surat developer arrested for bursting firecrackers on busy road India Dec 24, 2025

A birthday celebration in Surat took an unexpected turn when Deepak Ijardar, a 58-year-old real estate developer, was arrested for stopping traffic to burst firecrackers for his son's birthday.

The whole scene happened near Langar Circle and quickly made the rounds online, showing cars held up while the fireworks went off.

Ijardar was taken into custody but released on bail soon after.