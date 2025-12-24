Next Article
UP celebrates Vajpayee's 101st birthday with big cultural splash
On December 25, Uttar Pradesh is marking former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary with a packed lineup of cultural events.
The main action is at Lucknow's brand-new Rashtriya Prerna Sthal—a striking, lotus-shaped museum that PM Modi will officially open.
The space also features massive bronze statues of Vajpayee and other leaders.
Art, music, and more—plus a school twist
Get ready for poetry recitals, folk and Sufi music, puppetry shows, shehnai performances, and traditional dances in Lucknow and Vajpayee's hometown districts.