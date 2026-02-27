Surat family dies by suicide over credit card misuse
A heartbreaking case from Surat: Balmukund Khetan, his wife Priyanka, and their elder daughter Bhavya died by suicide after facing alleged harassment over credit card misuse.
The family consumed pesticide at their Vesu apartment on Tuesday evening; their 7-year-old daughter Prithvi was the sole survivor and is receiving treatment.
Beforehand, Priyanka called her father to let him know what was happening.
Family accused 1 man of misusing card, threats
In a three-page note, the family accused Vaibhav Rungta of misusing Khetan's credit card for shopping and cash withdrawals, not returning a borrowed scooter, and making threats when asked to repay.
Police have arrested Rungta for abetment to suicide and intimidation—though he's been ordered to appear in Surat court.
Investigators are now checking financial records and looking into others who might be involved. The case is still ongoing.