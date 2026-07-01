Surat floods kill 21 after nearly 1 3rd annual rainfall
India
Surat faced massive floods this week after record-breaking rains dumped nearly one-third of the city's annual rainfall in just seven days.
As water levels finally started dropping on Wednesday, police found 21 people dead, including young adults and a toddler, with the toll possibly rising as searches continue.
Thousands evacuated, Bhupendra Patel pledges ₹500cr
4,100 people have been moved to relief centers since Monday, while rescue teams have saved nearly 3,600 residents so far.
In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced ₹500 crore for creek development to help prevent future flooding and promised stronger disaster planning going forward.