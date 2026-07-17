Surat floods: ₹18cr cash aid to nearly 54,000 people
Surat got hit by major floods after heavy rain on July 7, but local authorities have stepped in fast: ₹18 crore has already been distributed to help people get back on their feet.
District Collector Tejas Parmar shared that nearly 54,000 individuals and over 26,000 households have received cash assistance so far.
As floodwaters began receding by July 9, surveys are still ongoing to make sure no one's left out.
Surat powerloom factories suffer heavy losses
After the floodwaters receded, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Surat, urging officials to speed up relief work in the hardest-hit neighborhoods like Limbayat and Udhna.
The floods also hit Surat's industrial scene hard: hundreds of powerloom factories took a big blow. Factory owner Viraj Patel said water entered his factory, which has 60 machines, and that he incurred heavy losses.
Meanwhile, textile traders are meeting officials soon to figure out support for shops that were wrecked.