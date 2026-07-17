Surat floods: ₹18cr cash aid to nearly 54,000 people

Surat got hit by major floods after heavy rain on July 7, but local authorities have stepped in fast: ₹18 crore has already been distributed to help people get back on their feet.

District Collector Tejas Parmar shared that nearly 54,000 individuals and over 26,000 households have received cash assistance so far.

As floodwaters began receding by July 9, surveys are still ongoing to make sure no one's left out.