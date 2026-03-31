Surat Limbayat saree unit blaze kills 5, short circuit suspected
India
A devastating fire broke out at a family's home-based saree packaging unit in Surat's Limbayat area, taking the lives of five family members, including four women and a young child.
The blaze, likely started by a short circuit, spread fast because of all the flammable materials stored inside.
Police: Surat family suffocated, safety risks
According to Additional Police Commissioner Balram Meena, the family was trapped and couldn't get out in time. They died of suffocation because of the congested area, he said.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident: just earlier this month, another fire at a local embroidery unit claimed two more lives and left several injured, highlighting ongoing safety risks for workers living where they work.