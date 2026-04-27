Surat man allegedly kills wife as son finds confession note
A disturbing case in Surat, Gujarat, has surfaced where a man allegedly killed his wife and tried to cover it up by reporting her missing.
The twist? Their young son found a handwritten note, apparently from his dad, confessing to the crime.
This discovery shifted the police investigation from a missing-person search to a murder probe.
Shilpa Salvi's body found, husband sought
Police later found Shilpa Salvi's body hidden in a wooden trunk concealed with raw cement at an abandoned property linked to her husband, Vishal Salvi.
Investigators believe the murder happened several days before she was reported missing.
Officers say marital problems and possibly an extramarital affair are being looked into as motives.
Vishal is currently on the run, while police continue their search using CCTV footage and human intelligence, with forensic teams assisting in gathering evidence.