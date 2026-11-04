Surat man Sanjay Vikram Khosla decapitated, head found, suspect arrested
India
Police in Surat made a grim discovery on Tuesday night, November 3, 2026: a headless body was found at the CAI Christian Cemetery.
The victim, Sanjeet (also known as Sanjay Vikram Khosla), 44, was from Amroli. His head turned up later on nearby railway tracks.
Officers have already arrested one suspect.
Accused's son probed for possible kidnapping
Investigators think the murder may have started over a ₹30,000 payment argument.
After things got heated, the accused and his son allegedly took Khosla to their residence, and the accused killed him.
He then left his body in the cemetery and put his head on the tracks to slow down identification.
Police are also looking into whether the son could face kidnapping charges as more details come out.