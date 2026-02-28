Surat: Massive fire breaks out at textile market, no casualties

Losses are estimated in crores

Firefighters rushed in with around 17 vehicles from more than 10 fire stations, and over 55 personnel were involved.

It took about three hours to control the flames, with thick smoke making things tougher because of all the synthetic and silk goods inside.

Losses are estimated in crores, as the market has around 3,300 shops.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety measure, and the blaze was possibly due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system.