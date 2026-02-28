Surat: Massive fire breaks out at textile market, no casualties
A big fire broke out at Millennium-1 Textile Market in Surat on Saturday morning, damaging at least five shops.
The blaze started on the top floor, likely due to a short circuit in an AC unit.
Thanks to quick action from shop owners and emergency teams, everyone made it out safely.
Firefighters rushed in with around 17 vehicles from more than 10 fire stations, and over 55 personnel were involved.
It took about three hours to control the flames, with thick smoke making things tougher because of all the synthetic and silk goods inside.
Losses are estimated in crores, as the market has around 3,300 shops.
Nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety measure, and the blaze was possibly due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system.