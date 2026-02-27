Surat passport office hoax email disrupts operations across Gujarat
On Friday morning, a fake bomb threat emailed to Surat's Regional Passport Office set off a chain reaction—forcing evacuations and security checks at multiple passport offices across Gujarat.
The email claimed an RDX explosion would happen at 12:10pm and was accidentally forwarded to post offices statewide, causing widespread panic and disruption.
Cybercrime teams are on the hunt for whoever sent email
Police teams, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs spent over three hours searching the Surat office from top to bottom but found nothing dangerous.
Assistant Commissioner V R Malhotra reassured everyone that no explosives turned up.
While applicants will get new appointment dates as things return to normal on Saturday, cybercrime teams are now on the hunt for whoever sent the hoax email.
Security has also been tightened at government offices across Gujarat just to be safe.