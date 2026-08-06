Surat Police bust Rajeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel over fake 'desi ghee'

Acting on a tipoff, police and food safety officials raided the dairy and seized around 34.05kg of this adulterated ghee, along with equipment and other items worth ₹43,535.

Lab tests showed the product had stuff like turmeric and beta-sitosterol (which shouldn't be in real ghee), making it unsafe to eat.

Investigations are still on to find out who else was involved or bought the adulterated product.