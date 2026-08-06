Surat Police bust Rajeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel over fake 'desi ghee'
India
Surat Police just busted a fake desi ghee operation at Jai Yogeshwar Dairy on Ved Road.
Rajeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel, 42, was caught making and selling "pure" ghee that was actually a mix of vanaspati, soybean oil, palmolein oil, and turmeric, then passing it off while allegedly misusing an FSSAI license.
Seized ghee contained unsafe additives
Acting on a tipoff, police and food safety officials raided the dairy and seized around 34.05kg of this adulterated ghee, along with equipment and other items worth ₹43,535.
Lab tests showed the product had stuff like turmeric and beta-sitosterol (which shouldn't be in real ghee), making it unsafe to eat.
Investigations are still on to find out who else was involved or bought the adulterated product.