Surat sculptor kills self after secret relationship ends
India
Sagar Zikarda, a 22-year-old sculptor from Surat, allegedly killed himself after his two-year secret relationship with his friend's sister ended under family pressure.
Even though he reached out to a suicide-prevention NGO for support, the emotional weight was too much for him.
NGO hoped to help him start art classes
Sagar had stopped working as a sculptor because of his distress, despite his parents' support for his marriage plans.
The NGO hoped to help him start art classes for local youth to rebuild confidence.
Police are investigating the case.