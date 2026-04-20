Surdas Jayanti on April 21 marks poet-saint's 548th birthday
India
Surdas Jayanti lands on April 21 this year, celebrating the 548th birthday of poet-saint Surdas.
Observed on Vaishakha Sukla Panchami, the day honors his huge influence on the Bhakti movement through soulful songs devoted to Lord Krishna.
The festivities start early at 4:14am and wrap up by 1:19am the next day.
Surdas born blind in Sihi Haryana
Born blind in Sihi, Haryana, Surdas (1478-1581) overcame many challenges to create thousands of poems, though only about 8,000 remain today.
His most famous work, Sur Sagar, captures Krishna's childhood in heartfelt verses that are still sung at devotional gatherings.
Even centuries later, his poetry keeps inspiring people and brings a touch of spirituality into everyday life.