Surdas Jayanti on April 21 marks poet-saint's 548th birthday

Surdas born blind in Sihi Haryana

Born blind in Sihi, Haryana, Surdas (1478-1581) overcame many challenges to create thousands of poems, though only about 8,000 remain today.

His most famous work, Sur Sagar, captures Krishna's childhood in heartfelt verses that are still sung at devotional gatherings.

Even centuries later, his poetry keeps inspiring people and brings a touch of spirituality into everyday life.