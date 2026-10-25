Surendra Singh Choudhary hit by garbage while cleaning Ajnar River

A video of Surendra Singh Choudhary, famously known as Bittu Tabahi, getting garbage thrown at him while cleaning the Ajnar River in Biaora has stirred up anger online.

Tabahi was clearing festival waste when someone on a bridge tossed more trash his way.

The clip, posted on his Instagram, quickly got people talking. Many slammed the act and praised Tabahi for sticking with his cleanup mission.