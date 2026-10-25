Surendra Singh Choudhary hit by garbage while cleaning Ajnar River
A video of Surendra Singh Choudhary, famously known as Bittu Tabahi, getting garbage thrown at him while cleaning the Ajnar River in Biaora has stirred up anger online.
Tabahi was clearing festival waste when someone on a bridge tossed more trash his way.
The clip, posted on his Instagram, quickly got people talking. Many slammed the act and praised Tabahi for sticking with his cleanup mission.
Officials pledge larger Ajnar river cleanup
Local officials have promised more support and a bigger cleanup plan for the river.
Still, Tabahi pointed out that real progress needs everyone to get involved, not just the authorities.
"It is the responsibility of all of us to clean the river, not just me," he shared, explaining how ongoing littering makes things tough.
The moment has sparked new conversations about why community action matters and why we need to take better care of our environment together.