Surendranagar arrests 9 for forced sexual acts and urine drinking
In Surendranagar, Gujarat, nine people, including a woman's husband and his relatives, were arrested for publicly humiliating a couple.
The accused allegedly forced the man to perform sexual acts with her and drink her urine in public as a so-called "purification ritual," recording the episode on a mobile phone and circulating the videos on social media.
Videos circulated and accused face charges
The couple was tricked into visiting Surendranagar, then tied up and shamed. The woman had earlier left her husband for her partner but later returned, which led to this planned attack.
After videos spread online, police quickly stepped in; those involved now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
This case highlights how law enforcement is taking public humiliation and online abuse seriously.