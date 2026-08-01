Suresh Bhil stranded in Jalgaon as river surges amid warnings
India
In Jalgaon, Suresh Bhil had to climb a tree in the middle of the Anjani River when continuous rainfall caused the water to surge.
Villagers spotted him and called for help, but rescue teams struggled with the strong currents.
This all happened as Maharashtra faces days of intense rain warnings.
IMD issues red orange yellow alerts
The India Meteorological Department has put out red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts due to a forecast of widespread rainfall.
Earlier this month, rain-related incidents led to 13 deaths and damaged nearly 100 homes.
While some districts like Palghar and Mumbai are seeing too much rain, others have barely any.
Authorities are urging everyone not to cross flooded rivers or wade into waterlogged areas: It's just not worth the risk.