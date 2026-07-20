Suresh Gopi links LPG prices to Saudi CP, assures supply
Wondering why LPG prices keep changing? Turns out, they're linked to international benchmarks, mainly the Saudi CP.
Minister Suresh Gopi explained this in Parliament, adding that the government is working hard to keep cylinders available even when global supply gets shaky.
June ₹1,695 July ₹942 PMUY ₹642
LPG hit its highest price in June 2026 (₹1,695 per cylinder) when global rates spiked, but dropped to ₹942 by July.
If you're a Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiary, you pay just ₹642 thanks to a ₹300 subsidy.
Officials averted LPG shortage, compensated firms
When a Middle East crisis threatened 90% of India's LPG imports earlier this year, officials prioritized households, boosted local production, found new suppliers, and managed stocks smartly, so people didn't run out of gas.
Plus, oil companies have received compensation from the Center to help keep LPG affordable, including ₹22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and an approved ₹30,000 crore for FY 2025-26.