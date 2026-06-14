Suresh Gopi says India may review petrol, diesel, LPG prices
India
Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), might be reviewed, depending on how much crude oil India can get.
Minister Suresh Gopi says the government is keeping an eye on global supply issues before making any decisions.
Hardeep Singh Puri is the minister concerned.
West Asia conflict disrupts oil, gas
Recent price hikes are mostly because the conflict in West Asia has disrupted supplies of crude oil and natural gas.
This instability is making it tougher for India to secure resources, so any future price changes will depend on how these supply challenges play out.