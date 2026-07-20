Suresh Gopi says India will keep E20 blending for now
The Indian government isn't moving past 20% ethanol blending in gasoline for now.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi explained in Rajya Sabha that any bump up will only happen after careful scientific studies and talks with car makers and oil companies.
So, for now, E20 stays the limit.
India hit E20 target early
India hit its 20% blending target five years ahead of schedule, pretty impressive!
Since 2014-15, it's displaced nearly 316 lakh tons of crude oil imports, saved over ₹1.97 trillion in foreign exchange, and avoided about 952 lakh tons of CO2 emissions.
Farmers have earned more than ₹1.66 lakh crore selling surplus crops for biofuel, while vehicle makers report no major engine issues with E20 fuel, and food security hasn't taken a hit either.