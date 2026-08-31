Suresh Gopi seeking return of Kerala women's bodies from California
India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi is working to bring home the bodies of Anjana and Ann Mathew, two women from Kerala who were tragically killed in California.
The suspect, Anila, who knew both victims, is now in US police custody.
Gopi says he's coordinating with the Consulate in San Francisco to speed up paperwork, but things might take a bit longer because the investigation is still ongoing.
Anila allegedly killed 2 women
According to reports, Anila stabbed Ann at their apartment before using a car to kill Anjana.
At first, Anjana's family was told it was an accident, but later found out it was murder.
Anjana had moved to the US in 2021 and leaves behind her husband and young daughter.
Both families are struggling with this loss as they wait for their loved ones' return home.