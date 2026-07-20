Suresh Gopi tells Parliament E20 petrol caused no confirmed breakdowns
India's government says E20 fuel (that's gasoline with 20% ethanol) is totally safe for your ride.
Addressing concerns in Parliament, Minister of State Suresh Gopi assured there have been zero confirmed cases of engine trouble or breakdowns from using E20.
He pointed out that experts and years of research back up the safety claims, so you don't need to worry about your vehicle.
Over 230 million vehicles use E20
Ethanol-blended petrol (E15+ and E19-E20) has powered over 230 million vehicles across India for over two-and-a-half years (more than 2.5 years).
Studies show no major issues with engine life or performance.
Plus, the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, which includes E20, has saved nearly 2 trillion rupees in foreign exchange by cutting oil imports and prevented tons of carbon emissions, so it's good news for both your wallet and the planet.