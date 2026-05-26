Surguja woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law 4 kilometers for pension
India
In Surguja, Chhattisgarh, Sukhmaniya carried her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for nearly four kilometers under the summer sun, all to fix a pension issue.
The elderly woman's ₹500 monthly pension had been stopped for four months because of incomplete KYC paperwork, and with no money or transport options; walking was their only choice.
Sukhmaniya completes Mainpat KYC, ₹2,000 released
After reaching the Mainpat bank branch, Sukhmaniya completed the KYC formalities and got ₹2,000 in overdue pension released.
Officials said doorstep delivery of pensions will restart next month.
This story really shows how tough it can be for people in remote areas to access basic services that many take for granted.