Surguja woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law 4 kilometers for pension India May 26, 2026

In Surguja, Chhattisgarh, Sukhmaniya carried her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for nearly four kilometers under the summer sun, all to fix a pension issue.

The elderly woman's ₹500 monthly pension had been stopped for four months because of incomplete KYC paperwork, and with no money or transport options; walking was their only choice.