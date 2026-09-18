Nithari killings accused Surinder Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar
What's the story
Surinder Koli, a key accused in the infamous Nithari killings case of 2006, has died by suicide. His body was discovered hanging from a rope inside a tea stall in Haridwar. The Sapt Rishi police outpost received information about the incident and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they identified him as Koli, who had been living in Haridwar for several months after being acquitted by the Supreme Court last year.
Case history
No suicide note found, investigating all angles
Koli, 53, had been running a rented tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road near Lal Mata Temple.
The police have found no suicide note at the scene and are probing the case from all angles. Preliminary investigations suggest possible family disputes as a reason for his suicide.
The Supreme Court's verdict was significant as it was the last of 13 cases against him related to the gruesome killings.
Case details
Nithari killings
The Nithari killings came to light in December 2006 when skeletal remains of children were discovered in a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house in Noida.
Pandher and Koli, who worked as domestic help at his house, were arrested.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and filed multiple charges against Koli, including murder, abduction, rape, and destruction of evidence.
Verdict impact
Acquittal in last case
Between 2009 and 2017, Koli was convicted in 12 cases involving rape and murder of children and sentenced to death.
However, the Supreme Court acquitted him last year, citing lack of forensic support for circumstantial evidence against him.
The court also pointed out serious lapses in the investigation, including failure to probe leads related to an alleged organ trade.