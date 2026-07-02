Surprise Thursday evening rainstorm causes waterlogging and traffic in Hyderabad

Medchal recorded highest 11.3mm rainfall

Rainfall wasn't the same everywhere: Medchal saw the most with 11.3mm, while places like Keesara (9mm), Kukatpally (7mm), Bowenpally, and Moula Ali (6.8mm each) got their fair share too.

Other neighborhoods had less rain but still felt the impact, showing how even a few heavy showers can quickly disrupt life in different parts of Hyderabad.