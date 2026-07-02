Surprise Thursday evening rainstorm causes waterlogging and traffic in Hyderabad
India
A surprise rainstorm hit Hyderabad on Thursday evening, causing waterlogging on roads and traffic jams in some areas.
The showers started around 8pm and kept going for hours, leaving commuters stuck and many people taking cover under trees or bridges in areas like Marredpally, AOC Centre, Safilguda, and Moula Ali.
Medchal recorded highest 11.3mm rainfall
Rainfall wasn't the same everywhere: Medchal saw the most with 11.3mm, while places like Keesara (9mm), Kukatpally (7mm), Bowenpally, and Moula Ali (6.8mm each) got their fair share too.
Other neighborhoods had less rain but still felt the impact, showing how even a few heavy showers can quickly disrupt life in different parts of Hyderabad.