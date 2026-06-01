Surrendered NLFT and ATTF members end Tripura blockades after talks India Jun 13, 2026

Tripura saw road and rail blockades on Friday as former militants protested, demanding the government keep its promises from a 2024 agreement over the non-implementation of key provisions and unmet commitments.

The protests, led by surrendered members of NLFT and ATTF, caused big disruptions across the state before ending after direct talks with senior officials.