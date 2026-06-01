Surrendered NLFT and ATTF members end Tripura blockades after talks
India
Tripura saw road and rail blockades on Friday as former militants protested, demanding the government keep its promises from a 2024 agreement over the non-implementation of key provisions and unmet commitments.
The protests, led by surrendered members of NLFT and ATTF, caused big disruptions across the state before ending after direct talks with senior officials.
Tripura's 450 ex-militants demand 2024 deal
Around 450 ex-militants blocked key highways and railway lines to push for action on a tripartite deal signed in Delhi back in 2024.
They felt the government hadn't followed through on commitments made under the tripartite agreement.
After negotiations with senior government officials, protesters agreed to lift all blockades, showing how open dialogue can make a real difference.