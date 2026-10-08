Survey finds 12% of Indians fell for scams in the 12 months to Aug 3, 2026
India
Turns out, 12% of Indians got caught up in scams over the 12 months to Aug 3, 2026, quite a bit higher than the 8% seen in Asean-6 overall.
The most common trap? Online shopping scams, which hit about one-third of people surveyed.
Prize, lottery, and inheritance scams weren't far behind at 31%, and job scams affected nearly as many.
Messaging apps in 42% of scams
Messaging apps played a big part too: messaging apps were used in 42% of reported scams.
GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti pointed out that fighting these digital frauds really needs global teamwork, but he also gave a nod to Indian telecom operators for stepping up their efforts to protect users.